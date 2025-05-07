Lithuania to deploy antitank mines along Belarus and Russia borders

HQ

The latest news on Lithuania . The country has announced a €1 billion on Monday, decade-long plan to reinforce its borders with Belarus and Russia by deploying antitank mines and boosting military infrastructure.

According to the announcement (which you can read here), most of the funds will go toward purchasing mines and related systems, while additional investments will support electronic warfare, counter-drone capabilities, and surveillance upgrades.

The initiative forms part of the broader Baltic Defence Line project with Estonia and Latvia, as the countries work to strengthen NATO's eastern frontier against potential threats. For now, it remains to be seen how these measures will affect regional security dynamics.