Lithuania shuts Vilnius airport and Belarus border after unidentified objects enter airspace This is the fourth such incident this week.

HQ We just got the news that Lithuania has temporarily closed its main airport and border crossings with Belarus after multiple objects, likely helium balloons, were detected in the capital's airspace. Officials link the incidents to smuggling operations and criticize Belarusian authorities for failing to curb the activity. The airport had faced similar disruptions earlier in the week, forcing repeated shutdowns. Authorities plan to assess the situation at a national security meeting, stressing that the closures are necessary to maintain safety and prevent further disruptions. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go! Vilnius airport // Shutterstock