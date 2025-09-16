Lithuania introduces drone training for young students near Russian border Schools in Lithuania are teaching children and adults to operate drones as part of national defence education.

HQ Drones have being making headlines for quite a while. Now, Lithuania has opened specialized schools near its border with Russia, teaching children and adults how to assemble, program, and fly drones. The initiative aims to strengthen national defence in a region where tensions remain high. Students are learning to operate different types of drones, including quadcopters and FPV models, both in simulations and practical exercises. "It's all about building military defensive capabilities, which Lithuania is taking very seriously, living in the neighbourhood with Russia and Belarus", said Deputy Defence Minister Tomas Godliauskas. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go! Padvarionys, LITHUANIA - August 18 2021: Lithuanian - Belarusian border. It is also the outer border of the European Union and the Schengen area // Shutterstock