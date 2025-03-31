Lithuania expands defence spending and invites weapons makers to invest locally

HQ

The latest news on Lithuania . The country is rapidly expanding its military capabilities as it accelerates defence spending and encourages foreign investment in its growing defence sector, as reported by Defense News on Monday.

We now know that the country plans to purchase Leopard 2A8 tanks and CV90 infantry fighting vehicles while boosting its defence budget to 5-6% of GDP from 2026 to 2030. This will place Lithuania at the forefront of NATO's defence spending.

In addition to enhancing its military equipment, Lithuania is working to attract defence manufacturers to establish production plants within the country. The goal is clear: to develop a self-sufficient defence industry while reinforcing NATO's eastern flank.