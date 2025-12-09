Lithuania declares state of emergency over smuggler balloons from Belarus

HQ

Lithuania has declared a state of emergency after a surge in contraband-filled balloons launched from Belarus caused repeated disruptions to civil aviation and raised broader security concerns.

The emergency empowers Lithuania's military to operate jointly with police or independently, though authorities did not specify how long the measures will remain in place.

Belarus denies responsibility for the balloons and accuses Lithuania of staging provocations, claims Vilnius rejects. The European Commission recently warned that the situation was "worsening," calling the balloon incursions a "hybrid attack."

Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovic:

"The state of emergency is announced not only due to civil aviation disruptions but also due to interests of national security."