Lithuania achieves one of the fastest comebacks ever seen: Nine points in nine seconds

FIBA World Cup 2027 qualifiers are already delivering big thrills, including a huge disappointment for Great Britain, who was subject of one of the fastest comebacks ever seen in basketball. Lithuania was nine points behind Great Britain with 9.9 seconds for the end of the match... but Ignas Sargiunas managed to score three 3-pointers in ten seconds, going from 80-87 to secure a 89-88 win.

The first three pointer came in the 9.9 seconds left, giving their team hope. But Great Britain scored one free throw to move further. Sargiunas scored another three pointer with 3.5 seconds to go, but ball possession was for Great Britain. However, Carl Wheatle inexplicably missed the pass, and Sargiunas was quick to steal it and shot from nearly the middle of the pitch... and scored over the buzzer, when the time was out.

This is only the first World Cup qualifying match of the series, and Great Britain nearly didn't qualify after British Basketball Federation was suspended by FIBA over governance failures. They came close of beating Lithuania for the first time, but will have to try again the second time they meet next year. Next for Great Britain is a trip to Reykjavik against Iceland.