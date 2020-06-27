Lite version of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered detailed

You're watching Advertisements

Square Enix just sent us a comprehensive overview of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition. In this latest video, we find out more about the basic premise, are introduced to some of the supporting characters, and shown the many innovations that have worked their way into this re-release. Additionally, the developer revealed a Lite version of Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, which allows your friends to complete most of the game without having to pay for it themselves.

If you want to try out this RPG for yourselves, you can tackle the first three dungeons from the game via crossplay or alone. If you join a player who has bought the complete game, 13 of the 14 dungeons from the main adventure will be available. You can't enjoy the whole experience since the last dungeon is not available by playing lite/free-to-play, but it's a great opportunity to get new players involved.

Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles was originally released on the Nintendo Gamecube in 2003, and 17 years after it was first released, a lot has happened. On August 27, the Remastered Edition will be available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android devices.