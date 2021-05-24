Listings for a Sonic Collection have surfaced online

You're watching Advertisements

With Sonic's 30th anniversary now approaching, several French retailers have posted listings for a Sonic Collection on the PS4. The listings are only for the PS4, however, and it hasn't been detailed what games will be included within the collection.

One reasonable guess could be Sonic Colours, as we recently reported that a remaster is possibly in the works. With Colours presently being stuck on the Nintendo Wii, it would be a perfect game to include within an anniversary collection.

Obviously this should all be taken with a grain of salt until we have received an official announcement from SEGA. The 30th anniversary of the series is next month though, so we shouldn't have too long to wait to hear how the publisher plans to celebrate this milestone.

