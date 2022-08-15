Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Listing suggests that a new Avatar: The Last Airbender game is on its way

And that it'll release before the end of the year.

A new listing at Amazon Japan has revealed the existence of a currently unannounced Avatar: The Last Airbender game. Claimed to be known as Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance, as VGC reports, the listing adds that the game is being made for PlayStation consoles and that it will even debut this November.

Considering we're still yet to actually hear about the game's existence officially, the fact that it could launch within the next few months (on November 8) seems quite fast. Even more so considering this will be the most recent time that the beloved anime brand has been adapted into a game since the 2014 The Legend of Korra title that was created by PlatinumGames.

The listing doesn't reveal much else about the title, but no doubt if November 8 is when it will be gracing us with its presence, it won't be too long until an official announcement is made.

