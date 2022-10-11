Listen to the Warhammer 40,000: Darktide soundtrack

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide launches next month and the Swedish developer Fatshark is currently running beta tests to make sure the game lives up to the hype.

The composer of the game is Jesper Kyd from Denmark, who has done music for both movies and games before, including contributions for Assassin's Creed, Borderlands, Hitman and Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide. Now Fatshark has shared the original soundtrack from City of Tertium.

You can listen to it below. Is about as epic, dystopian and frightening as you might expect.