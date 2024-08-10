Listen to the theme song to The Fantastic Four: First Steps

HQ

Michael Giacchino has been quite generous with showing off the music for his upcoming films in the past, including The Batman. Now Giacchino has also shown off the music for the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps. It was during Disney's D23 Expo that he took the stage and unveiled the theme song for perhaps Marvel's most beloved ensemble of four, and it certainly sounds in line with what we've previously seen of the film and has strong 60s vibes.

Have a listen below and let us know what you think in the comments section.