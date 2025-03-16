Listen to the official soundtrack of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4

HQ

When it comes to the Tony Hawk games, many of us would argue that the music is just as crucial to the experience as the excellent gameplay. And with the upcoming remaster just a few months away, the soundtrack for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 has now been revealed, featuring a mix of old and new tracks.

Familiar classics from Motörhead and Alice in Chains are included alongside newer artists like Turnstile and Schoolboy Q. A playlist is already available on Spotify, which, in collaboration with Activision, will be continuously updated until the launch of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 on July 11.

You can listen to it here.

Are there any songs you wish had made the list?