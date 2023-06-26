Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Listen to the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 theme song

Greater Together is now available on Apple Music and Spotify.

Last night's The Game Awards 10-Year Concert didn't just give its lucky attendees the pleasure of listening to amazing songs from games already available. It also marked the debut of John Paesano' new theme song for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Fortunately, those of us who weren't able to attend won't have to wait until the 20th of October to hear it, as "Greater Together" is now available on Spotify and Apple Music. A rather fitting name, as it mixes Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales' themes while adding a dash of Venom and Kraven.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

