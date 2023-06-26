Listen to the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 theme song

HQ

Last night's The Game Awards 10-Year Concert didn't just give its lucky attendees the pleasure of listening to amazing songs from games already available. It also marked the debut of John Paesano' new theme song for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Fortunately, those of us who weren't able to attend won't have to wait until the 20th of October to hear it, as "Greater Together" is now available on Spotify and Apple Music. A rather fitting name, as it mixes Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales' themes while adding a dash of Venom and Kraven.