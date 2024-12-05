Listen to the Creature Commandos soundtrack on Spotify

HQ

If there is one tendency that James Gunn projects often feature, it's a catchy and standout soundtrack. We saw that in Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy, and clearly it will have a very important role in the future of the DC Universe too.

We say this because while Gunn did not direct Creature Commandos, the animated series on Max that officially kicks off the DCU, the show has a soundtrack you probably won't want to miss. In fact, you can now even listen to the music from the series while out and about, as it has debuted on Spotify as part of a playlist that will be updated on a weekly basis in-line with when new episodes arrive.

Gunn affirmed this on X, stating: "The #CreatureCommandos Official Playlist is now live on Spotify. Music from the first two episodes (airing tomorrow) up now - will be updated weekly."

He also provided a link to the Spotify playlist, in case you want to have a listen to the soundtrack.