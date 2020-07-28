Cookies

NBA 2K21

Listen to NBA 2K21's soundtrack on Spotify now

If you're waiting patiently for the release of this year's NBA title to hit store shelves, you can wait while listening to its official soundtrack on Spotify.

Are you waiting for NBA 2K21 and can't wait to test your skill on the field? To play the next iteration of the 2K series dedicated to basketball we have to wait until early September, but the company has already released its official soundtrack.

If you want to listen to it and prepare yourself to play, you can go to Spotify and launch it on your favourite device. NBA 2K21 will land on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia and Nintendo Switch on September 4, but later it will also land on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

If you haven't played NBA 2K20 and you're a PS Plus subscriber, you can download it for free until next Monday, August 3.

