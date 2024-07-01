Listen to Hans Zimmer absolutely shred the Austrian national anthem

HQ

It's not very often that we come away from hearing a national anthem and feel genuinely blown away, but that was definitely the case over the weekend when famed composer Hans Zimmer appeared at the Austrian Grand Prix to perform the Austrian national anthem on an electric guitar with the backing of various F1 fan musicians.

The performance lasted for around two minutes and definitely stood out as one of the better anthem performances of the season so far. With Apple and Sony still filming their F1 film starring Brad Pitt during this season of action, perhaps Zimmer's rendition of the anthem is a teaser of what's to come in the film too.

Check out the performance below, as per Sky Sports.

This is an ad: