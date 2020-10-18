Listen to Halo: Shadows of Reach read by Master Chief

You're watching Advertisements

Books based on video games usually aren't contenders for a Nobel Prize in literature and tend to feel more like fanfiction. But there are several exceptions, of course, and many of the better-written video game literature is based in the Halo universe.

Next up is the book Halo: Shadows of Reach, which launches on October 20. It is the fourth installment in the 'A Master Chief Story' project, and now you can listen to some of it, read by Master Chief himself. Just head over to the official Halo Twitter account and listen to almost eight minutes of Steve Downes voice.

If you like Halo, prepare for goosebumps!