Listen to E. Honda's Street Fighter 6 theme

HQ

We know a whole lot of you can hear the classic E. Honda theme from Street Fighter II just by closing your eyes and thinking about it. When Street Fighter 6 arrives next year, Honda is back to beat people up, and brings a brand new theme to listen to while doing this.

Now you can listen to it yourself as Capcom has shared the music. We have to say it has the same somewhat generic sound of the other Street Fighter 6 melodies we've been treated to so far, but perhaps it will be considered a classic in due time regardless. What do you think?