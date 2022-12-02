Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Street Fighter 6

Listen to E. Honda's Street Fighter 6 theme

The iconic fighter is making a comeback next year.

We know a whole lot of you can hear the classic E. Honda theme from Street Fighter II just by closing your eyes and thinking about it. When Street Fighter 6 arrives next year, Honda is back to beat people up, and brings a brand new theme to listen to while doing this.

Now you can listen to it yourself as Capcom has shared the music. We have to say it has the same somewhat generic sound of the other Street Fighter 6 melodies we've been treated to so far, but perhaps it will be considered a classic in due time regardless. What do you think?

Street Fighter 6

