Listen to Bugatti talk about the Tourbillon-design

HQ

The upcoming hypercar Bugatti Tourbillon is of course not a bad build, on the contrary a real performance beast that has a V16 engine hand-built by Cosworth and so much power that it will probably scare the crap out of just about anyone. Bugatti has uploaded a new video clip to celebrate the day where they talk about their new design language and you shouldn't miss it.

"This was the goal when Jan Schmid, Chief Exterior Designer at BUGATTI, and his team began designing the TOURBILLON. The challenge was to find the perfect balance between honoring heritage and leading the brand into a new age. Join Jan Schmid in the latest episode of 'A New Era' to explore what it takes to design a new hypercar for BUGATTI and how this creative journey has inspired a multitude of mesmerizing details throughout the breathtaking TOURBILLON."

