Listen to Blanka's theme from Street Fighter 6

Blanka's theme isn't one of the most popular ones from Street Fighter II, but still a classic that most fighting fans remember fondly. Blanka is of course back in Street Fighter 6, and brings a new theme called Zilra Zilra.

It has a Brazilian vibe and seems to fit the character well. Just like the previous revealed music from the soundtrack, it doesn't sound like something people will enjoy listening to outside the game though and it's somewhat forgettable compared to the older, more catchy tunes.

Anyway, listen below and tell us what you think about the green monster's theme. Street Fighter 6 launches next year for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.