Listen to Apple Music with PlayStation 5 starting today

HQ

Starting today, you can now listen to your Apple Music library and your play lists with your PlayStation 5. This was revealed on the PlayStation Blog. It is fully integrated so you can listen to music while you are playing as well, and subscribers can also get recommendations on what to listen to while gaming.

The Apple Music app also supports music videos and "if you decide you want to go back to your gameplay or navigate elsewhere on the PS5's home screen, the audio from the music video will continue to play".

Does this sound like a feature you will use? We also want to remind you that Sony has a live stream later today at 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST where will get to see plenty of really hot third party titles coming to the PlayStation consoles. Something to look forward to, and we will off course cover it here at Gamereactor.