Listen to Akira Yamaoka's music for The Medium

One of the composers working on Bloober Team's upcoming next-gen horror game, The Medium, is the legendary composer Akira Yamaoka. He has created music for several of the best Silent Hill titles and truly knows how to scare people with an eerie soundtrack.

Now the official Twitter account for The Medium has announced that you can listen to one of his contributions. Just head over to Steam to download or listen to it. It sounds really good to us, but what do you think?

The Medium launches for PC and Xbox Series X later this year.