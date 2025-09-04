Lisbon funicular crash leaves at least 15 dead

HQ

The latest news on Portugal . Lisbon's iconic Gloria funicular derailed this week, leaving at least 15 people dead and 18 injured. The crash devastated one of the city's best-known attractions, a symbol of its old quarters and a popular route for tourists and locals alike.

Emergency crews worked through the wreckage as officials confirmed that foreign nationals were among the victims. The Portuguese president and the mayor of Lisbon both expressed deep sorrow, while the government declared a national day of mourning.

Investigators have opened a formal inquiry into the cause of the accident, which turned a beloved century-old transport line into the site of one of the capital's darkest days. "It's a tragic day for our city. Lisbon is in mourning, it is a tragic, tragic incident," the mayor said.