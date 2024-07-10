Lisa Kudrow steals some of history's greatest treasures in Time Bandits trailer

You might recognise the name of Time Bandits, and that's because the concept was created by Terry Gilliam in 1981 for a full theatrical outing. As is the case with all things coming out of Hollywood these days, that idea is being recycled for a fresh adaptation from Apple TV+.

The series revolves around Kal-El Tuck's Kevin as he stumbles into a portal that takes him into the past where he meets up and becomes acquainted with a gang of heisters who have made it their business to travel through time and steal some of history's greatest treasures and artefacts.

The show also sees Lisa Kudrow leading the gang as an eccentric almost Jack Sparrow-like personality, and features a few different historical icons too, including Odysseus, Ajax, Xanthus, and more.

Time Bandits debuts on Apple TV+ on July 24, and you can see the trailer for the show below.