Lisa Frankenstein puts a teenage spin on the famed horror story

Frankenstein is one of the most iconic works of fiction. Mary Shelley's book has been adapted in countless ways ever since its publication over 200 years ago, and now we're getting another spin on it.

Because Kathyrn Newton and Cole Sprouse are leading the upcoming Lisa Frankenstein, a film about a teenage girl who must get her hands dirty in order to save her crush, who has been reanimated after a bizarre set of terrible circumstances. The synopsis for the film is as follows:

"A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (Jennifer's Body) about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness... and a few missing body parts along the way."

The movie also stars Carla Gugino, and will be premiering in cinemas first in time for Valentine's Day (with a February 9the debut) for certain markets before opening in others, such as the UK, on March 22, 2024.

Check out the trailer for Lisa Frankenstein below.