Lisa Frankenstein is getting a digital release next week

One month after it failed to resurrect the box office, horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein is getting a home release. The Zelda Williams-directed film is launching digitally on 29th March and on DVD and Blu-ray on 9th April.

A press release received by Comic Book notes that the physical editions contain special features, such as deleted scenes, a gag reel, and a commentary with Zelda Williams.

Special features on the home video release are as follows: