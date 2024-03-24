Lisa Frankenstein is getting a digital release next week
It's also coming to DVD and Blu-ray on 9th April.
HQ
One month after it failed to resurrect the box office, horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein is getting a home release. The Zelda Williams-directed film is launching digitally on 29th March and on DVD and Blu-ray on 9th April.
A press release received by Comic Book notes that the physical editions contain special features, such as deleted scenes, a gag reel, and a commentary with Zelda Williams.
Special features on the home video release are as follows:
Deleted Scenes
Resurrecting the 1980s - Set in 1989, Lisa Frankenstein is a loving tribute to the wacky, tacky, yet totally awesome '80s. Every department of production embraced the stylized world Diablo Cody created in her script and brought their A-game to making this colorful world a reality.
An Electric Connection - While it's no easy feat to turn a 19th-century dead guy into the perfect boyfriend, this piece explores Lisa and her charming Creature and what makes their relationship work. Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, and filmmakers explore how Lisa and Creature really need each other to truly thrive, why Creature is the "perfect man," and Lisa's choice at the end of the film.
A Dark Comedy Duo - Well-known for her ability to subvert genres, Diablo Cody delves into the inspiration behind Lisa Frankenstein, what made her want to give the Frankenstein story a youthful, modern twist full of both horror and hilarity, and why Zelda Williams was the perfect choice to bring her story to life.