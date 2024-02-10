Lisa Frankenstein fails to resurrect the US Box Office

HQ

Zelda Williams' directorial debut Lisa Frankenstein has struggled to resurrect the US Box Office after a slow start in 2024. The horror comedy generated $1.7 million from 3,144 theatres in its opening day, including $700,000 in Thursday night previews.

Across its opening weekend, its projected to gross $4-6 million, which isn't a particularly compelling start. Luckily though, the films production budget was only $13 million, so it should be pretty easy for it to regain these costs.

Initial reviews of Lisa Frankenstein appear to be pretty mixed. The film currently has a score of 50% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 106 reviews and a rating of 6.5/10 on IMDb.

Lisa Frankenstein is scheduled by released UK theatres by Universal Pictures on 1st March 2024.

Thanks, Variety.