Liquid Swords studio lays off part of its team as it tries to complete its first project

HQ

If you're not familiar with Liquid Swords studio, it's probably because it hasn't released a game yet. But if we say that it's founded and run by fellow Avalanche Studios founder and Just Cause ideologue Christofer Sundberg, you might get some ideas. Liquid Swords was founded in 2020 and by 2023 the Swedish studio planned to have 100 employees in place. Now it will have to reduce that number.

Liquid Swords has announced on its website and on social media that due to the challenges of the current industry and its financial situation it has to reduce its staff. The number of redundant employees has not been disclosed, but it seems that the core of the studio will be large enough to continue work on its current project and on a long-term maintenance of the studio.

Liquid Swords' founder and CCO, Christofer Sundberg, explains, "I promised our employees and shareholders success and to build a studio redefining game development with a small, expert-driven team and a sustainable work model. While we achieved much of this, shifting market conditions prevented us from succeeding within our timeframe. As a result, we must part ways with talented individuals who have been instrumental in our journey. This is incredibly difficult, but we remain committed to our vision and will continue to work on our IP and first game with a dedicated team."