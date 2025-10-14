Lip reader decodes Trump's five-word threat to Macron during tense handshake

HQ

A professional lip reader has interpreted a cryptic five-word remark by United States President Donald Trump directed at French President Emmanuel Macron during a highly unusual handshake at a global summit on October 13.

The handshake lasted approximately 26 seconds and involved multiple grip changes, tugs, and prolonged holding of hands, with both leaders seemingly vying for physical dominance. The interaction came amid ongoing diplomatic tension, following Macron's recent recognition of Palestine, which Trump criticized.

According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, Trump appeared to ask, "Is it genuine?" before adding, "I only hurt the other" and finally issuing a brief, pointed challenge: "Do it. I'll see you in a bit." Macron reportedly responded: "We will see about that. You will see what is about to happen," and suggested continuing discussions behind closed doors.

Observers described the handshake as a physical display of rivalry, prompting social media comparisons to an "arm-wrestle battle" and even WWE-style diplomacy. The encounter took place alongside discussions on Gaza's ceasefire and the release of hostages, highlighting the ongoing high-stakes negotiations between world leaders.