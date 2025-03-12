Lionsgate: "We're working on a fifth John Wick movie"

HQ

John Wick may be dead, according to Keanu Reeves, but death is a minor speed bump at best in Hollywood and countless movie heroes have returned from the other side through the decades. Now there is a clear indication that John Wick may be making a comeback.

In an interview at ComicBook.com with Jenefer Brown, Head of Global Products & Experiences at Lionsgate, she openly confirms that a fifth John Wick movie is in the works:

"This world continues to grow and expand in incredible ways. Up next, of course, we have Ballerina, which is our first spin-off movie and [we] can't wait for that to release to the world. Of course, we've announced we're working on a fifth John Wick movie. I think there are more spinoffs to come, a TV series, video game."

This of course made ComicBook.com gasp and ask for clarification, whereupon she said:

"We've shared that we're developing a fifth John Wick movie ... [John Wick] may be [dead]. We are all on baited breath waiting to find out."

Whether Reeves will actually return is still uncertain, but it feels like he's a pretty important ingredient in making John Wick feel like John Wick, don't you think?

On June 6, the spinoff From the World of John Wick: Ballerina premieres in theaters. Wick will appear briefly in that movie and maybe we will learn more about a possible new adventure?