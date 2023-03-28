Lionsgate wants more John Wick with Keanu Reeves at the helm

HQ

It's not really a surprise that the production company, Lionsgate, wants more John Wick movies, as the franchise just seems to rake in money. But considering the ending of the recent John Wick: Chapter 4 a lot of questions have been raised about what's next for Keanu Reeves Baba Yaga.

Even though it's unclear as to what the future holds for the hitman, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake has said that he wants more of Reeves in the role.

As per Deadline, Drake stated: "We're not ready to say goodbye to Keanu with this franchise. It's what alternative there will be."

There are lots of different spinoffs seemingly planned in the Wick-verse, including Ana de Armas' Ballerina and potentially one revolving around Halle Berry's Sofia, but as for what's next for Reeves' Wick, Drake added.

"There's a lot of different things that we can do. I've seen this movie five times in the last week. I can see the way that the audience moves him."

Would you like to see more of Reeves as Wick?