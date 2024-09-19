Lionsgate signs deal with AI company Runway

HQ

If you thought Lionsgate couldn't make a worse decision after launching the Borderlands movie, hold its beer, as it has now announced a partnership with the AI company Runway to create and train a new AI model.

This model is designed to help Lionsgate Studios, its filmmakers, directors, and more to augment their work. There's a bunch of AI jargoon in there that doesn't really explain how the AI will help creators, which doesn't support the case for it.

"We're committed to giving artists, creators and studios the best and most powerful tools to augment their workflows and enable new ways of bringing their stories to life," said Runway CEO Cristóbal Valenzuela. "The history of art is the history of technology and these new models are part of our continuous efforts to build transformative mediums for artistic and creative expression...Lionsgate has an incredible creative team and a clear vision for how AI can help their work - we're excited to help bring their ideas to life."

As this new AI model is being trained, it may take some time before we see its efforts at Lionsgate come to fruition. Still, it's a big-name studio embracing the use of AI, which is sure to cause a bonfire over on social media.

What do you think of Lionsgate teaming up with Runway?