Lionsgate plans to remake American Psycho

The scenes of Patrick Bateman and his bloody escapades, portrayed by the then 26-year-old Christian Bale, is something that most people rarely forget. The now iconic quotes have been memefied and immortalised a thousand times over, and there is little doubt that Mary Harron's film adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' book is a cult classic.
Now, however, it seems that the rights holders Lionsgate is keen on making a remake of the film. Because according to a report, the studio is in the early planning stages and is looking for screenwriters, who are prepared to give us a new interpretation of Ellis' story. In other words, not a repeat of the disastrously lousy Mila Kunis sequel.
Are you up for a remake of American Psycho?
