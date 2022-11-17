Lionsgate picks up movie rights to Streets of Rage

HQ

Many of us who played on Sega consoles in the early 90s remember the three hard-hitting, action-packed Streets of Rage games with fondness. Challenging and entertaining, with the option for up to two players to serve up knuckle sandwiches to the scum of the street. It was a real mega-hit for Sega and now it looks like we'll be getting a movie based on the games. This is according to Deadline who report that Lionsgate has picked up the rights and are planning a production with John Wick's creator Derek Kolstad who had the following to say about this news.

"When Dmitri first mentioned the idea of cracking a Streets of Rage movie, I was so immediately freaking in. And to play with Sega? The 10-year-old me is still grinning."

Erin Westerman who is one of the executives at Lionsgate added:

"The game has a rich world and narrative, and we're thrilled to be reuniting with Derek to bring it to life."

What do we think of this, can Streets of Rage make it as a movie or does it already reek of bomba?