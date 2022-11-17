Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Lionsgate picks up movie rights to Streets of Rage

      John Wick's Derek Kolstad is tied to the production.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Many of us who played on Sega consoles in the early 90s remember the three hard-hitting, action-packed Streets of Rage games with fondness. Challenging and entertaining, with the option for up to two players to serve up knuckle sandwiches to the scum of the street. It was a real mega-hit for Sega and now it looks like we'll be getting a movie based on the games. This is according to Deadline who report that Lionsgate has picked up the rights and are planning a production with John Wick's creator Derek Kolstad who had the following to say about this news.

      "When Dmitri first mentioned the idea of cracking a Streets of Rage movie, I was so immediately freaking in. And to play with Sega? The 10-year-old me is still grinning."

      Erin Westerman who is one of the executives at Lionsgate added:

      "The game has a rich world and narrative, and we're thrilled to be reuniting with Derek to bring it to life."

      What do we think of this, can Streets of Rage make it as a movie or does it already reek of bomba?

      Lionsgate picks up movie rights to Streets of Rage


      Loading next content