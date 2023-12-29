Lionsgate officially acquires the rights for a Monopoly movie

If 2023 taught us anything when it comes to movies, it's probably that the superhero genre is moving out, and something new is going to need to take its place. By the looks of things, that could be toy/brand movie tie-ins. If they all follow the success of Barbie, that is.

Smelling a hit, studios are sure to chase that dragon for a while, and it seems like Lionsgate is jumping in on the action as it has acquired the film development rights to Monopoly. As we wrote about back in August, this has been a possibility for some time, but back then the deal wasn't closed, and so we couldn't say for sure the movie was going ahead. Now, all the Monopoly fans out there can rest assured knowing the film is on the way.

Only time can tell what that movie will look like, but if it doesn't show the rise of a property magnate as they slowly lose their friends and family by gentrifying an entire street before mowing down the houses to replace them with hotels, it's not the real Monopoly experience.