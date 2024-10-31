Lionsgate is teaming up with Red Barrels for an Outlast film

You better prepare yourself for the worst. One of the most terrifying video game series of all-time has been tapped by a Hollywood production giant as its latest venture into adaptations. Lionsgate is teaming up with Red Barrels to turn the ever-unsettling Outlast into a feature length film, and to achieve such a feat it has enlisted a collection of horror veterans.

At the helm of the project will be Roy Lee, best known as the producer on It, Barbarian, Late Night with the Devil, and Strange Darling. He will be teaming up with Red Barrels JT Petty who is being tasked with penning the screenplay.

Speaking about the project in a press release, Lee stated: "When Outlast launched in 2012, it changed the landscape of horror gaming, setting a new standard for immersion in the genre. Its deep, emergent lore has provided a perfect foundation for creating a film that delves into the psychological and physical horrors at the core of the franchise. I'm excited to bring this unique world to life for both new viewers and the series' dedicated fans."

Red Barrels co-founder and creative director David Chateauneuf also commented on the news by adding: "As die-hard fans of horror across every medium, at Red Barrels we are great admirers of Roy Lee's and Lionsgate's work. Horror movies old and new have had an undeniable impact on our franchise over the years, and to now have the opportunity to work on an Outlast film with true horror legends is a dream, or should I say, nightmare, come true."

There is currently no release date or window in mind for the project, but hopefully with the core team in place we will begin to see meaningful development take place and a speedy pre-production.