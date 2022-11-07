Lionsgate is interested in making an AAA game about John Wick

HQ

Keanu Reeves is nowadays mostly known as John Wick in those shooty shooty action movies. In 2019 we also got a game called John Wick Hex, and you can read our review about it right here. But since John Wick is such a big thing, how about a so-called AAA game about the franchise?

Lionsgate has been revealing their latest numbers to investors, and company's CEO Jon Feltheimer noted that John Wick might be getting a big video game. It seems that the things are not yet fully certain, but the interest is there.

"I don't want to get ahead of myself here, but we believe there is a big AAA game to be made out of 'John Wick.' We have been fielding proposals. We certainly are interested in moving that forward, but I don't want to say anything more about that at this time."

In 2014 John Wick made 86 million dollars with a budget of 20 million dollars. Chapter 2 made 171 million dollars, and Chapter 3 - Parabellum made 327 million dollars. Chapter 4 is supposed to come in theaters on March 24, 2023.

Would you like to play an AAA game about John Wick? Leave your comments below.

Thanks, Indiewire