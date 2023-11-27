Lionsgate has found the screenwriter for its Naruto film

HQ

It's now more than ten years since we first heard about plans to turn the popular manga Naruto into live-action, a project that has now been revitalised in the wake of Netflix's success with the One Piece series. According to Variety, Tasha Huo has been asked to start working on a script for what will be the first of (presumably) several films that aim to do Naruto's 700-chapter story justice on the big screen.

Of course, it will still be a long time before we see the fruits of Huo's labour, assuming they actually come to fruition and Lionsgate gives the greenlight to start producing the film (or films).

Which actors would you like to see in the main roles of the Naruto film like Sasuske, Kakashi, Orochimaru, Hinata and all the others?