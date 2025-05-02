Lionsgate creating a new survival horror film about a massive rat infestation

HQ

While rats can be cute little critters, you don't really want to end up facing a hungry swarm of them at night. That appears to be the inspiration behind Lionsgate's new survival horror movie Rats! which will play on people's musophobia.

According to Deadline, the film will be set in New York City and will follow a group of survivors as they try to stop a killer rat infestation unlike anything the world has ever seen. Think World War Z but with rats, in a way. World War R?

Lionsgate is teaming up with Pitch Perfect and Last Breath producer Paul Brooks on the rights to the film, which it will shop around at the upcoming Cannes market. Todd Strauss-Schulson is set to direct with Jason Fuchs of It: Welcome to Derry on board to produce.