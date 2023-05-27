Lionsgate confirms that John Wick 5 is on the way

So we finally got it confirmed, perhaps the worst kept secret in the movie world and what everyone has been waiting for. Yes, there will be a fifth John Wick film. Unsurprisingly, given that the franchise has only grown in popularity and when John Wick: Chapter 4 shattered all previous records with more than $400 million in revenue, it seemed obvious that another movie was to be expected.

The news was officially announced during an internal sales meeting at Lionsgate, where studio head Joe Drake confirmed that production (albeit at an early stage) on a fifth John Wick movie had begun. Drake also mentioned how Lionsgate plans to expand the brand beyond the movie world with AAA games based on the character as well as several spinoffs on TV. According to ComicBook.com, who got wind of it all, Drake said the following during the meeting:

"What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We're in development on three others, including [John Wick 5] and including television series, "The Continental", will be airing soon. And so, we're building out the world and when that five movie comes, will be organic - will be organically grown out of how we're starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick."

In short, if you love John Wick, this is great - and the world obviously can't get enough of Keanu Reeves and his violent adventures. Now Lionsgate just needs to get the actor to sign on to continue reprising the role, because without him, we're not sure the brand will be the same.

Are you excited about a fifth Wick movie? Or is it enough with the movies we already got?