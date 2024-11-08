Lionsgate CEO on Borderlands: "everything that could go wrong did go wrong"

HQ

Lionsgate has had a pretty so-so year. The disaster of the Borderlands movie certainly was a blow, and while the studio looks forward to create a more enticing deal for investors, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer speaks on what went wrong last quarter.

In an interview from The Hollywood Reporter, Feltheimer doesn't hold back on Borderlands. "Nearly everything that could go wrong did go wrong," he said. "It sat on the shelf for too long during the pandemic, and reshoots and rising interest rates took it outside the safety zone of our usual strict financial models."

Borderlands grossed a measly $31 million at the box office, compared to a $115 million production budget. If there is a silver lining to be found here, it's that while the movie was a disaster, the games have benefited from its release.