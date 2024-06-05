Lionscreed has been removed from the NLC for failing to pay its employees

HQ

The line-up of organisations for the Northern League of Legends Championship is set to look a little different for the Division 1 Summer Split. One of the qualified teams has been removed from the competition due to failing to pay and support its employees.

The team in question is Lionscreed. The NLC has stated that "due to not meeting its financial obligations towards players and staff for an extended period in spring, Lionscreed has lost its spot in the NLC effective immediately."

The NLC gave Lionscreed until June 2 to rectify these financial issues, but the team failed to do so and even failed to complete a roster before the original roster lock deadline and even the extended deadline granted solely to the organisation. Lionscreed is being replaced by the Division 2 winner BlueWhites.