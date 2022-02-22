Lionhead producer hired by the new Fable team

HQ

People worried that the upcoming Fable might not feel like the real deal, as it's made by a new developer after the closure of Lionhead. That will hopefully be relieved by the fact that Playground Games has now hired Amie Loake.

"Who?", you might ask. While she isn't a household name, she was with Lionhead for several years, working as several roles, including Assistant Producer for Fable Legends. After that, she worked for Sumo Digital, but is now tweeting:

"I'm very happy to announce that next month I will be joining @WeArePlayground on the #Fable team as a Senior Producer! I'm so excited to be part of bringing this franchise, which is so close to my heart, to the new generation. I hope we can make my fellow Lions proud <3"

There's already several former Lionhead staffers working at Playground Games (developers of Forza Horizon 5), and having one as Senior Producer will surely help Fable feel like Fable. While we still don't know when we're going to get to see the game, most analysts seem to point towards 2023 or 2024.

Thanks GamingBolt