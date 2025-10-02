Lioness will return to Paramount+ for a third season

Taylor Sheridan continues to be Paramount+'s golden goose. The streaming giant has now looked to tap the creator once again as it has picked up and renewed the drama series Lioness for a third chapter.

As revealed in a press release, we're told that Lioness will be back eventually with Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman reprising their roles of Joe and Kaitlyn, respectively. Both of the famed stars will also serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Sheridan and several others.

There is no premiere date nor window in mind for the third batch of episodes, so we'll simply have to stay tuned until we hear more. For those unfamiliar with what Lioness offers, you can see a trailer for the now available second season below.