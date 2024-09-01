Lioness' second season will debut in late October

If you've been eagerly awaiting more from Paramount+'s Lioness series then we have some good news for you. The show will be returning in around two months, when the second season kicks off in late October on the streamer.

In a press release, we've been informed that the second season will start on October 27 with a two-episode premiere and will then continue on a weekly basis. The show will see Zoe Saldana, Morgan Freeman, and Nicole Kidman reprising their roles, and as for the synopsis of this next batch of episodes, we're told:

"As the CIA's fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe (Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Kidman), and Byron (Kelly) enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program."

There is no trailer for the new season just yet, but you can see a few first-look images below.