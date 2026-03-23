Lionel Jospin, former French prime minister, dies aged 88

HQ

Lionel Jospin, who served as France's prime minister from 1997 to 2002, has died at the age of 88, according to sources within the Socialist Party.

Jospin is widely remembered for his unexpected defeat in the 2002 presidential election, when far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen advanced to the runoff ahead of him in a historic upset. The result led Jospin to immediately withdraw from political life.

During his time in office, Jospin pursued a mix of progressive and market-oriented reforms. His government reduced the working week to 35 hours, expanded healthcare access and introduced civil unions for both same-sex and opposite-sex couples. At the same time, he oversaw significant privatizations, capturing his political stance with the phrase: "Yes to the market economy, no to a market society."

Lionel Jospin // Shutterstock

He governed during a period of cohabitation with President Jacques Chirac, focusing largely on domestic policy while Chirac handled foreign affairs.

Born in 1937, Jospin rose through the Socialist ranks under the mentorship of François Mitterrand and later guided a new generation of politicians, including François Hollande.

Despite overseeing economic growth and falling unemployment, Jospin struggled to connect with voters on a personal level. His austere image and a fragmented left contributed to his 2002 defeat, when multiple left-wing candidates split the vote.

After leaving frontline politics, he remained active in public life, including leading a reform commission under Hollande in 2012 aimed at improving political ethics.