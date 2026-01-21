Linux based Jolla preorders closing in on maximum amount

HQ

Jolla from Finland makes a modular, high privacy smartphone that is about to close its pre-order period. They aimed for at least 2000 units, at the time of writing, the number of phones pre-ordered is 7585, with the first two batches being closed and send to production, with the third batch being still open for another month before production will start.

The phones are priced at 579 Euro, and besides an open cover platform, it offers a modular back cover that can be replaced by the user, and the same goes for the battery.

The phone has 5G with dual sim-card, 12GB of memory, 256GB of storage, a physical privacy switch and as something special, uses the Linux based Sailfish OS, that is compatible with Android as well. the display is 6.39", 390ppi AMOLED and Gorilla glass, with the main camera being 50MP and a 13MP Ultra wide. Battery capacity is 5.500mAh.

This provides a phone that is independently made, and promises no tracking of the user. Sailfish OS guarantees 5 years of updates, and external analytics data is only sent when the user specifically allows for it.

The design is "Scandinavian styling in its pure form" with three colours to choose from, and features being decided by community voting before going in to production.

You can find the pre-order here.

Jolla

Jolla