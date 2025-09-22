Link's second Zelda adventure has arrived on Nintendo Music

HQ

A new week means new music for the Switch Online service Nintendo Music, and this week is no exception. Nintendo is now adding one of its most classic Zelda games, namely Link's second adventure ever: Zelda II: The Adventure of Link for the NES from 1987.

It was hugely innovative for its time, with an early version of an overworld and a real level system (something that has since been missing from the Zelda series), and it was actually more of a classic Japanese role-playing game. To make things even better, Nintendo is also releasing the Famicom Disk System version, which was never launched in the West. In total, each soundtrack is about 16 minutes long.