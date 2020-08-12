Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda to compose Gamescom: ONL theme

You're watching Advertisements

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda is heading to Twitch tonight, starting at 6pm BST / 7pm CEST, at which time he's going to compose the instrumental theme for the Gamescom event otherwise known as Opening Night Live, which is due to take place on August 27 and will be hosted by Geoff Keighley.

"I've had so much fun this summer on Twitch making songs and gaming, so I'm thrilled to be making the theme song for this year's GamesCom," said Shinoda, who has been sharing his creative process on Twitch during lockdown, producing three volumes of a collection called Dropped Frames (the first two are out now, the third is coming soon).

As you no doubt already know by now, Gamescom has shifted into a digital event this year due to the ongoing coronavirus health crisis. Stay tuned to Gamereactor for all the latest from this year's online show.