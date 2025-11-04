HQ

Get ready to scream the lyrics of Numb until your throat gets sore, as nu-metal band Linkin Park will headline 2026's Download Festival, set to take place from the 10th to the 14th of June. Linkin Park will be joined alongside Limp Bizkit and Guns N' Roses as the other headlining acts.

Pendulum, Cypress Hill, Babymetal, Black Veil Brides, Trivium, Mastodon, and plenty more will be filling out Donington Park in Leicestershire as Download Festival 2026 kicks off. With Linkin Park in the lead spot, this marks the first time a female-led band has headlined Download since it launched in 2003. As noted by the BBC, this is also the first time Limp Bizkit will headline the festival.

Linkin Park reformed last year with Emily Armstrong as their new lead singer. Following the death of Chester Bennington in 2017, some fans were reluctant to accept a new lead singer. Bennington's family has even criticised Linkin Park for trying to replace him. Linkin Park founding member Mike Shinoda has since said that Armstrong isn't trying to replace anyone.

Armstrong also found herself in a bit of controversy as fans pointed out her support for convicted rapist Danny Masterson and her apparent ties to the Church of Scientology. Some fans, however, are just happy to see new Linkin Park music come to their libraries, and will be rushing to get in a good position for their performance when Download comes.

